ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An outage in Zapata County has left hundreds of people without power.

According to AEP, 700 homes in the Flacon Lake Estates and Siesta Shores area have been affected.

Crews are aware of the issue and they are working to have power restored by 7 p.m.

If you have an emergency, you are advised to call 911.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.