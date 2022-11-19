Registration underway for annual Menudo Bowl

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A time-honored cooking competition is starting its registration process for people interested in throwing their ladles into the mix.

Registration for the 27th annual Menudo Bowl is underway.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is inviting businesses, cook-off teams, food vendors and of course empty stomachs to come out and support the fundraiser.

It will be taking place on Saturday, Jan. 21 over at the LIFE Fair Grounds.

Laredo Crime Stoppers Executive Director Colleen Rodriguez said the annual event raises money for crime prevention.

“The community has proven trust towards the organization and we’re excited to host this event and continue our mission of preventing and solving crime in our community,” said Rodriguez.

While she anticipates 50 teams participating, she said they will have space to accommodate even more.

She said they will have space to accommodate even more.

Registration for the cook-off is underway, the early bird special is $150 but only until Monday.

After that day, the price to sign-up will increase.

For more information call 956-724-1876.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.