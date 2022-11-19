Road projects to cause traffic in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A construction project on I-35 could hinder your commute this weekend.

According to Laredo Police, TxDOT will be conducting a road project on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20.

Crews will be working on the new direct connector from US 59 westbound to I-35 southbound.

The westbound entrance ramps just before the International Boulevard overpass and I-35 will be closed to the traveling public.

The I-69W frontage road will remain open.

Traffic congestion is expected and drivers are being urged to take caution.US 59 westbound to I-35.

Road closures (KGNS)

