Border Patrol agents arrest member of Paisa Gang

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man with an extensive criminal history is arrested by Border Patrol.

The agents arrested the man near El Cenizo.

According to court records, he was identified as Juan Antonio Gonzalez Castro, 23.

Not only was Castro in the country illegally but he was found to be a member of the Paisa Gang...

A gang that has expanded outside the California prison system.

