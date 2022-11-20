Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Border Patrol agents arrest member of Paisa Gang

Agents arrest member of Paisa Gang
Agents arrest member of Paisa Gang(Border Patrol)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man with an extensive criminal history is arrested by Border Patrol.

The agents arrested the man near El Cenizo.

According to court records, he was identified as Juan Antonio Gonzalez Castro, 23.

Not only was Castro in the country illegally but he was found to be a member of the Paisa Gang...

A gang that has expanded outside the California prison system.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after crashing into cement sign
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
High winds cause power outages across the region Sunday
Power outage reported in Zapata
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft

Latest News

Registration underway for .5K Santa Run
Registration underway for .5K Santa Run
Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League gives back in time for Thanksgiving
Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League gives back in time for Thanksgiving
Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League gives back in time for Thanksgiving
Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League gives back in time for Thanksgiving