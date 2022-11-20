Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

After his RSV diagnosis, the teen's family says his health quickly deteriorated and he struggled to breath. (KOCO, MAIFIELD FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL RENO, Okla. (KOCO) - The family of a 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma is struggling to understand his death just days after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus.

Daniel Maifield, 13, was diagnosed with RSV at urgent care on Sunday, but he progressively got sicker and started having trouble breathing. He was rushed to the hospital Monday night, where he died the next day.

“He was always happy,” said Kambry Maifield, Daniel’s sister. “He was always laughing, even when he got in trouble.”

Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one of the only boys in his large, blended family, and he was quite the daredevil with a passion for riding dirt bikes.(Source: Maifield Family, KOCO via CNN)

His family says the 13-year-old had an autoimmune deficiency disorder.

“Every time when I would see him weak, it would make me so sad for him,” Maifield said. “He would get so weak that he could barely talk… like his tongue was swollen. You could barely understand what he said.”

Daniel was a 7th grader at Etta Dale Junior High School. He was one of the only boys in his large, blended family, and he was quite the daredevil with a passion for riding dirt bikes.

“Daniel was a great young man,” said El Reno Public Schools Superintendent Matt Goucher. “He just had an infectious smile.”

Family and friends also say the 13-year-old gave the best hugs, and the world will not be the same without him.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after crashing into cement sign
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft

Latest News

The Japanese government says the ICBM has the potential to reach anywhere in the United States...
North Korea: Kim Jong Un oversees ICBM test with daughter
Police say a vehicle towing a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina crashed, killing a...
Girl killed by out-of-control truck at NC Christmas parade
After his RSV diagnosis, the teen's family says his health quickly deteriorated and he...
'He was always happy': Family mourns 13-year-old who died after catching RSV
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Man gets jail for joining Capitol riot after Tinder date