Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what caused the driver of a truck to go off road and crash into a light pole.

The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound lane of Loop 20 near the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

Laredo Police and the Laredo Fire Department are on scene rendering aid to those involved.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

If you are driving on the southbound lane of Loop 20, expect delays.

