Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez discusses last days in office

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Election season continues into this month for some local races and some city council members are spending their last days in office.

Rudy Gonzalez who represents District One is set to leave office after a winner is determined for the runoff race for his seat in City Council.

One of the project’s he’s happy to have been able to bring to fruition is the addition of the splash pad at El Eden Park, it cost about one-million-dollars.

“We added shade structures to five different areas in my district which is a total of about three million dollars in shade structures of course, with the heat in Laredo- so- at the basketball courts”, said Gonzalez. “You know we’ve done everything that that we could bring. You know new playground sets to El Eden area and working on that for the Independence Hills area.”

Gonzalez goes on to say that they also approved the camera system that should be coming in soon.

He said he plans to continue teaching criminal justice at a local high school, spend some time with his family and return to politics at some point.

