Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to stand out as a unique gift-giver this holiday season the City of Laredo has got you covered!

The annual Holiday Market is back in town.

This Holiday Market mirrors the same concept as the annual “Sisters Cites Festival” that takes place during the summer but on a smaller scale.

Roughly 80 vendors across Mexico set up shop under one roof which started on Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Shoppers can expect arts and craft, shoes, furniture and of course food.

Organizers said this is a great opportunity for those who cannot travel to Mexico this holiday season.

“This is the perfect opportunity to find that unique gift,” said Aileen Ramos. We are getting closer to the holidays, and you are thinking getting your loved something unique and special you did not have chance to get it at Sister Cities this is your opportunity. this is a smaller version we only have 80 vendors, and they have wonderful things to offer.”

The holiday market is located inside the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after crashing into cement sign
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez discusses last days in office
Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez discusses last days in office
Updated: Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Updated: Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Updated: Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Updated: Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Volunteers Serving the Need asking for turkey donations for veterans
Volunteers Serving the Need asking for turkey donations for veterans