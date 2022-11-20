Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to stand out as a unique gift-giver this holiday season the City of Laredo has got you covered!

The annual Holiday Market is back in town.

This Holiday Market mirrors the same concept as the annual “Sisters Cites Festival” that takes place during the summer but on a smaller scale.

Roughly 80 vendors across Mexico set up shop under one roof which started on Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Shoppers can expect arts and craft, shoes, furniture and of course food.

Organizers said this is a great opportunity for those who cannot travel to Mexico this holiday season.

“This is the perfect opportunity to find that unique gift,” said Aileen Ramos. We are getting closer to the holidays, and you are thinking getting your loved something unique and special you did not have chance to get it at Sister Cities this is your opportunity. this is a smaller version we only have 80 vendors, and they have wonderful things to offer.”

The holiday market is located inside the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

