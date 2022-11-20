Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League gives back in time for Thanksgiving

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo softball league is hitting a grand slam in generosity after giving Thanksgiving dinners to families in need before the holiday.

The Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League and the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo spent their Saturday morning handing out turkey dinners to families in need.

About 12 teams from the softball league donated meals for the event.

This is the second year the league holds this event.

