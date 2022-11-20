Registration underway for .5K Santa Run

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Christmas may be more than a month away, but several Santa Clauses are coming to town to help a worthy cause!

The Laredo Shrine Club is registering potential Saint Nicks for its point 5K Santa Run!

Runners will get a chance to lace up their shoes and their Santa hats for a short run near North Central Park.

Ruben Bazan the third the president of the club says all of the proceeds from the event will go to help children who may need to be transported to a children’s hospital.

“100 percent of our net profit goes directly into our transportation fund. So we sit with that money and what we do is whenever we have a patient coming from northern Mexico, Monterrey, Saltillo, Nuevo Laredo anywhere or here locally Laredo Texas, where we see the need to transport a child from our area to Galveston. we reach in to that money and we use that money to alleviate the cost for the families”, said Bazan.

The event will take place on Saturday Dec. 10 at 11 am. at 9901 Crystal Court.

Pre-registration is $25 and 35 the day of the run.

