Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night.

The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m.

Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident.

No word on the cause of the accident but fortunately there were no serious injuries.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.