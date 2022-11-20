Shop Local
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night.

The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m.

Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident.

No word on the cause of the accident but fortunately there were no serious injuries.

