Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night.
The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m.
Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident.
No word on the cause of the accident but fortunately there were no serious injuries.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.