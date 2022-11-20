Volunteers Serving the Need asking for turkey donations for veterans

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is continuing a Thanksgiving tradition of providing groceries to veterans in need as well as the families.

Every year Volunteers Serving the Need teams up with Lazy Boy Tattoos for its annual Veterans Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Drive.

Organizers are collecting non-perishable canned food items, desserts and of course turkeys.

They are hoping to feed 350 families.

During a time of rising inflation costs, Gigi Garza said it’s a great opportunity to help our veterans who are struggling financially.

“Please come by, we are here from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and any day before Thanksgiving. If you could bring a turkey, please help us out! It’s helping Webb County veterans that are financially challenged and surviving spouses”, said Garza.

On Monday morning Lazy Boy Tattoos will be dropping off the donations that they have collected; however, Volunteers Serving the Need is accepting donations up until Wednesday morning.

The organization is located at 1202 Salinas Avenue.

