Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Volunteers Serving the Need asking for turkey donations for veterans

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is continuing a Thanksgiving tradition of providing groceries to veterans in need as well as the families.

Every year Volunteers Serving the Need teams up with Lazy Boy Tattoos for its annual Veterans Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Drive.

Organizers are collecting non-perishable canned food items, desserts and of course turkeys.

They are hoping to feed 350 families.

During a time of rising inflation costs, Gigi Garza said it’s a great opportunity to help our veterans who are struggling financially.

“Please come by, we are here from 9 a.m.  to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and any day before Thanksgiving. If you could bring a turkey, please help us out! It’s helping Webb County veterans that are financially challenged and surviving spouses”, said Garza.

On Monday morning Lazy Boy Tattoos will be dropping off the donations that they have collected; however, Volunteers Serving the Need is accepting donations up until Wednesday morning.

The organization is located at 1202 Salinas Avenue.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after crashing into cement sign
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez discusses last days in office
Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez discusses last days in office
Updated: Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Updated: Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Updated: Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Updated: Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo