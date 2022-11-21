Agents arrest Paisa Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the notorious Paisa Gang is arrested in Laredo.

Border Patrol said they apprehended several people in south Laredo this past week.

Among the group was Luis Andres Flores-Camacho.

The individuals were undocumented along with Flores, but records showed Flores had prior convictions and was part of the Paisa Gang.

He was taken in for processing.

