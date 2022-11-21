Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Agents arrest Paisa Gang member

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the notorious Paisa Gang is arrested in Laredo.

Border Patrol said they apprehended several people in south Laredo this past week.

Among the group was Luis Andres Flores-Camacho.

The individuals were undocumented along with Flores, but records showed Flores had prior convictions and was part of the Paisa Gang.

He was taken in for processing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after crashing into cement sign
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street

Latest News

Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
Artemis team celebrates moon mission with song
Artemis team celebrates moon mission with song
City Council discusses medical needs in Laredo
City Council discusses medical needs in Laredo
File
Former agent and two others indicted for hiring undocumetned people