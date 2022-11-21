Shop Local
Artemis team celebrates moon mission with song

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Artemis team who made history this week is over the moon just like Arturo Campos’ capsule will be on Monday morning

NASA is marking the occasion with a fun music video they released on social media.

The Artemis team sang the Frank Sinatra’S classic “Fly Me to the Moon” from home and abroad.

NASA released the video on its Facebook page earlier on Sunday to celebrate the Orion spacecraft’s first voyage to the moon.

Orion which is carrying a data mannequin named after Laredoan Arturo Campos; a pioneering electrical engineer who was vital in the Apollo Space Program will be orbiting the moon on Monday

It will be making its closest approach at around 6:57 a.m. local time.

At that time, Campos will be about 80 miles above the moon’s surface.

This is all part of his 25-and-a-half-day deep space journey.

He’ll be expected to return for a splash down on Earth in the Pacific Ocean on December 11.

