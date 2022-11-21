Bring a pet home ‘Fur Thanksgiving’

Shop Local
Help 'Clear the Shelters' this weekend!(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city shelter is inviting the community to get involved in the giving season by providing a pet with a loving home.

The Laredo Animal Care Services is encouraging the community seeking to own a pet to adopt not shop during the Home Fur Thanksgiving Clear the Shelter event.

The community can get involved by adopting, fostering, volunteering and donating to support the shelter’s no-kill goal.

LACS is also reminding the community to have their pets microchipped, spayed or neutered and to have them up-to-date on their vaccinations.

