City Council discusses medical needs in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is learning more about the medical needs of the Laredo region.

Back in May, City Council selected a consulting firm to assess the needs of our medically underserved community.

Laredo Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain said so far, the consulting firm, Health Management Consultant has met with the local hospitals, health centers, clinics and physicians.

According to their preliminary findings, there is no shortage of hospitals beds in the city in general but there is a shortage of clinical personnel necessary to staff the available beds.

Additionally, there is not as many pediatric and psychiatric beds as similar communities.

The firm also determined that the following physician specialties are needed, they include; cardiology, psychiatry, neurology, oncology and certain orthopedic sub-specialties.

The consultants continue to do their analysis; their final report will be presented to council in the new year.

