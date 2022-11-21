Cloudy and cold

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning waking up to wet roads due to overnight showers and thunderstorm coming from Mexico.

The rain chances don’t stop there they continue ; cloudy skies with light rain expected to reach a high of 48.

Tonight bundle up chilly and cloudy with a slight chances of rain a low of 45.

Tomorrow cool and cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning hours .

By mid week into the weekend a brief warm up highs in the low 60s to mid 70s partly to mostly sunny skies.

The nights and morning will remain cool in the low 50s .

Have a great day.

