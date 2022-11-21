Driver accused of crash that claimed life of young man arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is arrested and could face multiple charges after allegedly being involved in an accident that claimed the life of a young man Saturday morning.

The crash was reported on Saturday close to 2 a.m. at the 5700 block of South I-35.

According to Laredo Police, a car collided with a truck on the highway.

The driver of the car, Hector Manuel Casarez, 23 was pinned inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Chevy was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving.

He was identified as Rafael Uriel Cardenas, 28 and taken to the Webb County Jail.

Authorities are still waiting for blood work to come back to present a case for additional charges.

