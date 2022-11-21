Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Driver accused of crash that claimed life of young man arrested

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is arrested and could face multiple charges after allegedly being involved in an accident that claimed the life of a young man Saturday morning.

The crash was reported on Saturday close to 2 a.m. at the 5700 block of South I-35.

According to Laredo Police, a car collided with a truck on the highway.

The driver of the car, Hector Manuel Casarez, 23 was pinned inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Chevy was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving.

He was identified as Rafael Uriel Cardenas, 28 and taken to the Webb County Jail.

Authorities are still waiting for blood work to come back to present a case for additional charges.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Man killed after crashing into cement sign
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Former H-E-B transformed into new Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
Former H-E-B transformed into new Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
LPD: How to avoid an accident this holiday season
File photo: Laredo Police Department
LPD: How to avoid an accident this holiday season
Laredo Veterans receive free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Laredo Veterans receive free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Elections office extends hours
Webb County Elections Office pending approval from secretary of State