Driver dies after crashing into cement sign

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver in his 30s is killed after an colliding into a cement sign in north Laredo Saturday morning.

The accident happened at around 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway.

According to Laredo Police, a Jeep crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.

Authorities say Aaron Baltazar Dominguez, 36 died at the scene.

A toxicology report is pending in this case.

The accident is under investigation by the LPD Crash Team.

