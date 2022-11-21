Driver dies after crashing into cement sign
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver in his 30s is killed after an colliding into a cement sign in north Laredo Saturday morning.
The accident happened at around 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway.
According to Laredo Police, a Jeep crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.
Authorities say Aaron Baltazar Dominguez, 36 died at the scene.
A toxicology report is pending in this case.
The accident is under investigation by the LPD Crash Team.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.