Former agent and two others indicted for hiring undocumetned people

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former Border Patrol agent is one of the three people indicted for allegedly hiring undocumented people and trying to get immigration permits for them.

Ricardo Gonzalez, his wife Natalie and Alex Lopez were indicted.

The three allegedly recruited and hired undocumented people to work as commercial truck drivers and paid them less due to their citizenship status.

If convicted, each face up to five years in prison.

