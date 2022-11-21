Shop Local
Former H-E-B transformed into new Webb County Sheriff’s Office building

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over a year since the ribbon cutting ceremony for a new county building.

On Monday, KGNS News got an exclusive look inside the building that will house the sheriff’s office in the near future.

Workers were seen inside working on the former H-E-B building.

With over 53,000 square feet to cover, the sheriff expects the office to open next March.

The new building will help them set up the necessary equipment to surveil all Webb County.

“The sheriff’s office will be more effective because everybody is going to be here,” said Sheriff Cuellar. “Now we are going to have a room specifically for Bordersmart. We are going to have cameras all over the county, El Cenizo, Rio Bravo, Los Botinas, Las Lomas, Centenarios all those areas. We are hoping to cover Mirando City and Oilton hoping the microwave cover those areas.”

Sheriff Cuellar adds they are in the process of buying more drones to help deputies on patrol.

