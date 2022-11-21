Give back this Thanksgiving during the Jr. Hands Across South Texas Run

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving is this Thursday and if you would like to give back to the community there’s an event where you can get in shape and donate money to a worthy cause.

This Thursday, Nov. 24, the 15th annual Jr Hands Across South Texas Annual Thanksgiving 10K will take place at 8 a.m. at 603 Shiloh Dr.

It’s a great opportunity to not only burn off that holiday weight but also help children in need.

The cost is $25 per runner or walker and $10 for students.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Laredo Child’s Advocacy Center.

For more information on how to get involved click here or call 956-285-6362 or 956-231-0232.

