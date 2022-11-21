Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Give back this Thanksgiving during the Jr. Hands Across South Texas Run

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving is this Thursday and if you would like to give back to the community there’s an event where you can get in shape and donate money to a worthy cause.

This Thursday, Nov. 24, the 15th annual Jr Hands Across South Texas Annual Thanksgiving 10K will take place at 8 a.m. at 603 Shiloh Dr.

It’s a great opportunity to not only burn off that holiday weight but also help children in need.

The cost is $25 per runner or walker and $10 for students.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Laredo Child’s Advocacy Center.

For more information on how to get involved click here or call 956-285-6362 or 956-231-0232.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Man killed after crashing into cement sign
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Javier Alonso Silva.
Man wanted for causing injury to child/elderly resident
Man wanted for causing injury to elderly or child
Hands Across Texas run taking place on Thanksgiving Day
Hands Across Texas run taking place on Thanksgiving Day
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member