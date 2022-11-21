Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Gomez sworn in as Webb County Constable for Precinct One

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - The new constable for precinct one was sworn in on Monday.

Guadalupe Gomez took the oath of office before Judge Oscar Liendo.

Friends, family and officials with both the City of Laredo and Webb County were on hand to wish him well.

Gomez said his ideal goal is to modernize the department so he can better serve the community and deter crime.

He said he plans to get himself and his deputies involved with the community, especially the youth so they can implement some programs that can help them get involved and prevent them from getting into trouble.

Gomez went on to say that he is ready to take on the responsibilities that come with the office with full dedication.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Man killed after crashing into cement sign
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Road projects to cause traffic in north Laredo
Driver dies after crashing into cement sign
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Still Wet, Gray and Cool Then A Mild Thanksgiving
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Webb County Commissioners choose layout for fairgrounds
Webb County Commissioners choose layout for fairgrounds
Webb County Commissioners choose layout for fairgrounds
Webb County Commissioners choose layout for fairgrounds
Gomez sworn in as Webb County Constable for Precinct One
Gomez sworn in as Webb County Constable for Precinct One