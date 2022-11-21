Gomez sworn in as Webb County Constable for Precinct One

WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - The new constable for precinct one was sworn in on Monday.

Guadalupe Gomez took the oath of office before Judge Oscar Liendo.

Friends, family and officials with both the City of Laredo and Webb County were on hand to wish him well.

Gomez said his ideal goal is to modernize the department so he can better serve the community and deter crime.

He said he plans to get himself and his deputies involved with the community, especially the youth so they can implement some programs that can help them get involved and prevent them from getting into trouble.

Gomez went on to say that he is ready to take on the responsibilities that come with the office with full dedication.

