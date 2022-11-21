Shop Local
Laredo Public Library offering free activities during Thanksgiving break

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While students may be out for Thanksgiving break, the Laredo Public Library is giving kids the chance to take part in some free activities.

For the next few days, the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library will be offering several activities for the kids.

On Monday, Nov. 21, they will be playing with perler beads from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Then on Tuesday, Nov. 22 they will be offering arts and crafts all day while supplies last.

Finally on Wednesday, Nov. 23 they will have a movie screening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

These activities are all free and open to the public.

For more information on all the activities going on at the library click here.

