Laredo Veterans receive free turkeys for Thanksgiving
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The giving season continues as more than hundreds of veterans received a free turkey to cook this Thanksgiving.

Gabriel Lopez with the South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association was stationed at the Silver Dollar Bar, a veteran-friendly bar on San Agustin to distribute the turkeys.

Lopez said it’s a small token of appreciation for everything they have sacrificed.

One by one, veterans from different generations were greeted with the frozen poultry that will grace their dinner tables this Thursday.

Desert Storm Army Veteran Juan Reyna spoke about some of the many struggles veterans endure on a daily basis.

“Veterans suicide is a very, very, very big problem in our community and the holidays tend to sometimes not make it better, make it a little bit worse, but knowing that we’re here for each other, knowing we can come here, have some camaraderie with each other. The peer-to-peer kingship. It means a lot. It means a lot”, said Reyna.

If you are a veteran in crisis or are concerned about one, you’re not alone.

You can dial the veterans crisis line at 988, then press one.

You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to call.

For more headlines. click here.

