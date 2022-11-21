LPD: How to avoid an accident this holiday season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holiday season is a busy time where drivers not only see an increase in heavy traffic but also an increase in car accidents.

Several car accidents were reported on the streets of Laredo over the weekend and law enforcement said this is something common during the season.

The holidays mean time off of work, parties and an increase in traffic which could result in more accidents on our roads.

According to the Laredo Police Department, these factors as well as rain can result in critical situations.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the End of the Streak Campaign is meant to educate the community on how to drive responsibly.

“It’s to try to go ahead and educate the community to try to 1. Reduce the speed, you can’t drive at the same speed limits when it’s wet outside. Laredo by and large has one particular climate and that’s usually dry, and people aren’t really used to driving when there’s wet weather outside, let alone when we have freezing wet weather,” said Baeza.

Baeza said the police department and other law enforcement agencies are continuing to increase officer presence out on the roads during the holiday season.

That’s made possible by grants provided by TxDOT.

The police department said three things to remember is to drive slower, less aggressively, and wear your seatbelt.

