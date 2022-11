LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are heading towards downtown Laredo prepare to be stuck in traffic.

There is a substantial amount of traffic heading into Mexico off of the southbound lane of I-35.

Laredo Police office are in the area directing traffic.

They are urging drivers to be patient and expect delays.

