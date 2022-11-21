Man wanted for causing injury to child/elderly resident

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for causing injury to a child and or elderly resident.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 29-year-old Javier Alonso Silva.

He is five feet, nine inches, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You may be eligible for a reward of $1,000.

All calls will remain anonymous.

