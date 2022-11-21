Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man wanted for causing injury to child/elderly resident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for causing injury to a child and or elderly resident.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 29-year-old Javier Alonso Silva.

He is five feet, nine inches, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You may be eligible for a reward of $1,000.

All calls will remain anonymous.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Man killed after crashing into cement sign
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Give back this Thanksgiving during the Jr. Hands Across South Texas Run
Give back this Thanksgiving during the Jr. Hands Across South Texas Run
Man wanted for causing injury to elderly or child
Hands Across Texas run taking place on Thanksgiving Day
Hands Across Texas run taking place on Thanksgiving Day
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member