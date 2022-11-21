Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County Elections Office pending approval from secretary of State

Elections office extends hours
Elections office extends hours(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Election Day was nearly two weeks ago; however, some local races are still pending.

Last week, several races were canvassed such as the City, Laredo College as well as LISD and UISD.

After all was said and done, Webb County officials approved the successful status for the continued use of county wide polling sites.

Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo said they are still waiting for the secretary of state’s approval.

“As of today, (Monday) we have not gotten approval, all the applications, the evidence, the data, the videos have been submitted to the secretary of state and we are waiting a response for them. I don’t see it as being a problem, but we do need a formal approval,” said Castillo.

As for the race for district two, there will be a recount and Castillo is trying to get 15 to 20 people to start the manually recount sometime within the next seven days.

Early voting starts on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and it will run until Dec. 13.

The early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Election Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday Dec. 17.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Man killed after crashing into cement sign
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Former H-E-B transformed into new Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
Former H-E-B transformed into new Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
LPD: How to avoid an accident this holiday season
File photo: Laredo Police Department
LPD: How to avoid an accident this holiday season
Laredo Veterans receive free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Laredo Veterans receive free turkeys for Thanksgiving