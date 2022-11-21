Webb County Elections Office pending approval from secretary of State

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Election Day was nearly two weeks ago; however, some local races are still pending.

Last week, several races were canvassed such as the City, Laredo College as well as LISD and UISD.

After all was said and done, Webb County officials approved the successful status for the continued use of county wide polling sites.

Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo said they are still waiting for the secretary of state’s approval.

“As of today, (Monday) we have not gotten approval, all the applications, the evidence, the data, the videos have been submitted to the secretary of state and we are waiting a response for them. I don’t see it as being a problem, but we do need a formal approval,” said Castillo.

As for the race for district two, there will be a recount and Castillo is trying to get 15 to 20 people to start the manually recount sometime within the next seven days.

Early voting starts on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and it will run until Dec. 13.

The early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Election Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday Dec. 17.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.