Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a Laredo highway causes a bit of a traffic jam on I-35 Tuesday morning.

The Laredo Police Department reported on accident on the northbound lane of I-35 near Exit 3B at around 8 a.m.

The left northbound lane was closed while crews cleared the wreckage.

No word on if anyone was injured at the moment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafael Uriel Cardenas, 28
Driver accused of crash that claimed life of young man arrested
Road projects to cause traffic in north Laredo
Driver dies after crashing into cement sign
Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
Traffic reported on I-35
Major traffic congestion reported on I-35 and Park
Light rain
Cloudy and cold

Latest News

LPD: How to avoid an accident this holiday season
LPD: How to avoid an accident this holiday season
Laredo PD officer injured
LPD officer reportedly injured, suspect detained
Laredo PD officer injured
Madison St. officer injured
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Still Wet, Gray and Cool Then A Mild Thanksgiving