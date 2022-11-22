Accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a Laredo highway causes a bit of a traffic jam on I-35 Tuesday morning.

The Laredo Police Department reported on accident on the northbound lane of I-35 near Exit 3B at around 8 a.m.

The left northbound lane was closed while crews cleared the wreckage.

No word on if anyone was injured at the moment.

