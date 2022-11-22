Shop Local
Another cool day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning the roads and side walk continue to be wet and that is due to the ongoing rain we’ve been having.

This morning in the 40s with possible fog before 9am.

Another cool and rainy day awaits us with light drizzle on and off a high of 54.

The rain continues through the night becoming more isolated with cloudy skies a low of 51.

Tomorrow we start to warm up a bit in the low 60s with cloud skies .

Thanksgiving day is looking good so far mostly cloudy a high of 70 with rain chances at night.

This weekend into early next week pleasenat days highs in the 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies .

while mornings and nights remain nice and cool in the 50s.

Have a great day.

