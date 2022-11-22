Shop Local
Dr. Chamberlain goes to Washington

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo Health official recently took part in an important meeting in Washington D.C.

Laredo Health Director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain attended the White House Summit on Covid-19 Health Equity.

The summit hosted public health champions from around the country to discuss how they tackled health inequities during the pandemic.

Chamberlain took part in discussions; he also took part in a poster session detailing the work the City of Laredo Health Department carries out daily while ensuring health equity is at the foundation of the entire operation.

