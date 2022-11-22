Dr. Chamberlain goes to Washington

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo Health official recently took part in an important meeting in Washington D.C.

Laredo Health Director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain attended the White House Summit on Covid-19 Health Equity.

The summit hosted public health champions from around the country to discuss how they tackled health inequities during the pandemic.

Chamberlain took part in discussions; he also took part in a poster session detailing the work the City of Laredo Health Department carries out daily while ensuring health equity is at the foundation of the entire operation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.