Family of young man killed in I-35 accident speaks out

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family is mourning the loss of a young man who was killed in a tragic vehicle accident on I-35 over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, a car accident claimed the life of Hector Manuel Casarez, 23.

While the Casarez Family continues to grieve, they say there are still many questions left unanswered.

Hector’s family said they have only been able to recover some of his belongings while many others have not been returned.

They also say they haven’t been able to see his car.

Hector’s sister, Ashley Casarez is urging drivers to be responsible when they get behind the wheel and to never drink while under the influence.

“I hope they understand that this could take someone’s life like it did my brother’s. And that pain and them taking away his life is not something that’s easy. It’s really hard to be able to process everything that’s going on”, said Ashley. “And then, when it’s all of a sudden, and not being able to do a proper funeral or anything like that, it’s hard, because that’s the last time you’re going to see that person.”

The Casarez Family continues to fight for answers and demand justice claiming it’s not fair for divers to get away with drunk driving.

The driver of the Chevy that was involved in the accident was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving.

He was identified as Rafael Uriel Cardenas, 28 and taken to the Webb County Jail.

