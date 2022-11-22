Gateway City Pride Association reacts to Colorado mass shooting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mass shooting out of Colorado Springs, Colorado has left several people stunned, especially those in the LGBTQ community.

In Laredo, the Gateway City Pride Association is calling the act “domestic terrorism.” Officials with the organization say acts like these spread fear and hate, but instead of hiding, they encourage communities to stand up and help end the hate.

Mark Nix, the secretary of the organization, said, “there’s plenty that we can do as a community, and I think you see it here a lot. Our community here in Laredo, it’s very strong. We protect our own here. So, it’s not so much something that the community can do itself. We, as a community, need to really pay close attention to the people that we’re putting in office, because this issue that we’re having right now, this rise in hate crimes, it’s all stemming from the people that we’re putting in office.”

Nix says there’s a lot of misinformation circulating which adds to discrimination and hate.

