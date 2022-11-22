Health Department encourages residents to get vaccines before the holidays

Shop Local
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While people are expected to come together for the holidays, health experts are concerned about the potential spread of airborne illnesses.

As a result, health officials are urging residents to stay up to date on their vaccines especially for the flu and Covid-19 virus.

Laredo Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain said there have been thousands of flu cases locally since September.

However, Dr. Chamberlain said Covid is still present in Laredo with roughly 70 to 120 cases being reported daily.

Chamberlain said that before you spend the holidays with friends and family, it’s a good idea to get tested just for peace of mind.

Chamberlain went on to say people can get their flu and covid shots at the Laredo Health Department facility.

