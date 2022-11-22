Health Department provides tips on healthy Thanksgiving eating habits

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Thanksgiving Day is less than 48 hours away and many people have already started preparing their meals and their stomachs; however, the Laredo Health Department said there are a few things to know before you get your grub on.

The clock is ticking for many families to prepare their feast for Turkey Day.

Carlos Montes is one of many residents buying last-minute groceries for Thanksgiving Dinner.

On his Thanksgiving menu, Carlos and his family will have turkey, stuffing and ham as well as other things, but he said he will fast until the big feast, leaving his stomach empty for several hours.

Much like several other Laredoans, Carlos is waiting for the big day to binge on food, but according to Homero Cantu with the Laredo Health Department, you should always keep nutrition in mind as a top priority.

“First of all, eat a little bit of everything like carbs, protein, fats and especially the micronutrients like vitamins and minerals. You can find these in your vegetables and fruits as well,” said Cantu.

Cantu said on average, five to six thousand calories are consumed in one night but that’s not all; if you leave your stomach empty until dinner time, it can put your glucose and blood pressure at stake.

Cantu reminds residents and their guests to keep an eye on what you are eating and drinking during the festivities.

“Be careful with the amount of sugars that we are eating, but especially drinking in our beverages. We’ve been drinking a lot of sugars in teas, in juices, lemonades, half-and-half drinks. So we have to be really careful with amount of sugar that we are drinking and be careful if you have obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and all the people have to be careful,” said Cantu.

As the holiday season is about to start, Cantu said you should eat at least three times a day and consume healthy foods.

