LPD officer reportedly injured, suspect detained

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A suspect is detained after a Laredo Police Department officer is reported injured Saturday night.

According to Laredo police officials at around 8:30 p.m. an officer was injured at a traffic stop by Eagle Pass Ave. and Madison St.

The officer was taken to Laredo Medical Center and was reportedly awake and responsive.

The report from LPD officials said the subject fled the scene on foot after the assault. However, the suspect was found and detained near a motorcycle business near San Dario Ave shortly after.

