Man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase in Dallas County

By CNN
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - One person is in custody after leading police officers on a high-speed chase in Dallas County, Texas Monday afternoon.

The chase originated when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes Sedan for a traffic violation.

The driver refused to pull over.

Texas DPS was then called in for assistance.

The chase then moved into Dallas County eventually ended in a residential area.

The driver bailed out of the vehicle and tried to escape on foot.

After jumping several fences and trying to hide in between homes and in alleyways, the man was chased onto a parked car by a K-9 officer and then taken into custody by the dog’s partner.

