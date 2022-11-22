Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft.

The arrest stems from a case that was reported on July 7, 2022.

Laredo police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Blaine Street for a theft call. When officers got there, they spoke to a female victim who said they had hired Pedro Veliz to renovate their restaurant. The female victim said she had paid Veliz over $4,500 and never returned to complete the job. She also said she tried to contact Veliz many times but never heard from him again.

