Volunteers Serving the Need distributes turkeys to veterans

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, November 22, Volunteers Serving the Need distributed turkeys to veterans in the Webb County area.

Gigi Garza, the founder of the non-profit, said that through the efforts of several Laredo organizations and individual donations, they gathered over 260 turkeys.

The distribution took place at their offices. The organization says they are still accepting turkey donations. Garza said, “[On Wednesday, November 23,] we’re going to open just in case we have any straddlers that didn’t that did not get an opportunity to get their turkey, or who are financially challenged, and are in the program.”

If anyone is interested in making a donation it can be dropped off at their offices at 1202 Salinas Avenue.

