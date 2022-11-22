Webb County Commissioners choose layout for fairgrounds

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A project that has been years in the making is taking a big step.

Webb County Commissioners have decided on a layout for the fairgrounds construction.

After a presentation by JHS Architects, commissioners decided on a layout for the fairgrounds project.

County Judge Tano Tijerina calls the footprint of what’s to come.

“We did option 1 a, and that is the main arena, the climatized arena. It’s going to have a secondary arena on the side. And then on the other side it’s going to have an exhibit barn for all the presenters, and everybody that’s going to be, for the fair, it’s going to be where they’re going to house their animals. Their steers, their pigs, their goats, their rabbits, their lambs, all that. And then we have a secondary arena that also could be used as that. So, it’s going to be basically two big rodeo arenas,” said Tijerina.

Judge Tijerina believes the arena will have about 2500 fixed seats and more seating could be added at floor level.

Judge Tijerina said the decision for the layout was also based on the direction the wind blows.

The groundbreaking for the project could be coming by the beginning of 2023.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.