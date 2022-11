LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported in north Laredo.

According to reports, the accident happened on Wednesday near McPherson and Loop 20 at around 11:30 a.m.

A vehicle was seen damaged underneath the overpass.

No word on how many injuries were reported or how many vehicles involved at the moment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.