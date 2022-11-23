Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after an intense hours-long standoff in central Laredo that had law enforcement and the neighborhood on edge in the 100 block of East San Pedro Street.

According to police, 38-year-old Josue Perez shot toward police as they attempted to approach an out-of-service ambulance he barricaded himself in with family members saying he could possibly have explosives as well. That’s when officers set up a two-block perimeter and told neighbors to evacuate.

SWAT operators, negotiators, and the bomb unit were sent out to the scene. Officer Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department said, ”Some residents were evacuated due to some comments that he was making that possible explosives were in the residence or in the ambulance. Comments like this, we do not take lightly, so that is why some of the local residents were evacuated for safety purposes.”

At around midnight, Perez finally surrendered and got out of the out-of-service ambulance without incident. He was taken to Laredo Medical Center for mental health evaluation.

After that, he was taken to the police station where was booked and charged with ten counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant, assault, family violence, and interfering with an emergency call.

