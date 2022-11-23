Border Patrol works to offer suicide prevention resources

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This year brought several challenges for the Border Patrol agency including a record number of apprehensions which is something they say can affect their staff’s mental health.

According to Border Patrol’s national numbers, two agent-suicides were reported last week and a third suicide case was reported this week.

The federal agency believes these deaths are concerning; so far this year, a total of 10 suicides among BP staff have been reported nationally.

According to Border Patrol agents out on the field, the combination of different life stressors such as the stress of the work could be a lot for someone to handle.

Border Patrol Chief Carl Landrum states this is something that the agency takes very seriously.

“Three of those suicides have occurred in the past two weeks, which is also tragic in its own right,” said Landrum. “In total, the Border Patrol has tracked the number of suicides since 2007, and if you look at over that entire time period from 2007 to today, there have been 68 suicides within the Border Patrol.”

Chief Landrum said Customs and Border Protection hired Dr. Kent Corso who is 1 in 30 sociologists in the world to work for the organization.

He said suicide is something the organization takes very seriously and in the Laredo sector the conversation around surrounding it has been more open throughout the years to normalize the discussion.

There is a hotline available to Border Patrol agents who are in need of help.

Agents can call 988.

