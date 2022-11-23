Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Daughter speaks about father’s legacy after Artemis I launch

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a week since history was set into motion with the launching of the Artemis I rocket.

On board, a data mannequin named after Laredoan Arturo Campos. It’s an honor that members of his family say they’re proud of. Yvette Campos Brewer, his youngest daughter, spoke to us about her late father. While he was instrumental in the 1960′s space program by bringing the crew of the famous Apollo 13 flight back to earth, she says he never spoke much about his experiences.

She says she remembers him as a quiet and loving man who enjoyed a simple ranch life here in Webb County. “He was dad to us, a good man, a good husband, good father. He was loyal to NASA and went to work and back. His passions were his family and his ranch. He had a ranch of 70-something acres in Webb County and he had cattle in there and loved it. He just loved to go every time he could,” Yvette said.

Yvette and her sisters were hosted by NASA to watch the launch in Florida.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of young man killed in I-35 accident speaks out
Family of young man killed in I-35 accident speaks out
Central Laredo barricade
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff
Pedro Veliz, 51
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
Rafael Uriel Cardenas, 28
Driver accused of crash that claimed life of young man arrested
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Marshmallow
Pet of the Week: Marshmallow
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
Accident reported on Loop 20 and McPherson
Accident reported in north Laredo
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model