Daughter speaks about father’s legacy after Artemis I launch

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a week since history was set into motion with the launching of the Artemis I rocket.

On board, a data mannequin named after Laredoan Arturo Campos. It’s an honor that members of his family say they’re proud of. Yvette Campos Brewer, his youngest daughter, spoke to us about her late father. While he was instrumental in the 1960′s space program by bringing the crew of the famous Apollo 13 flight back to earth, she says he never spoke much about his experiences.

She says she remembers him as a quiet and loving man who enjoyed a simple ranch life here in Webb County. “He was dad to us, a good man, a good husband, good father. He was loyal to NASA and went to work and back. His passions were his family and his ranch. He had a ranch of 70-something acres in Webb County and he had cattle in there and loved it. He just loved to go every time he could,” Yvette said.

Yvette and her sisters were hosted by NASA to watch the launch in Florida.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.