Keep your property and yourself safe this Black Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For those heading out to enjoy the holiday sales taking place after Thanksgiving, here’s a reminder to keep an eye out for thieves.

Black Friday is expected to bring out hundreds of shoppers this weekend. The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is reminding those who are spending big bucks to avoid becoming a target.

LPD recommends that people should never leave items in plain sight inside their cars and always put purchases in the trunk. Never leave big-ticket items, like televisions and computers in the car. LPD recommends you drop them off at home before continuing your shopping. Lastly, always lock your cars.

Investigator Gina Gonzalez with the Laredo Police Department said, “over 50% of the cases that are reported every year in our city were due to the fact that the vehicle was left unlocked. It’s very important to lock the car, do not leave anything visible, make sure to hide your items, and always take your keys with you.”

You are asked to report any suspicious activity, especially if you spot people looking into cars and pulling on door handles.

