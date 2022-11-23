Laredo Fire Department shares cooking safety tips for Thanksgiving

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department wants everyone to keep some safety tips in mind before they start cooking their turkey this Thanksgiving.

If you plan to fry your turkey, firefighters say to make sure the area is clear. The fryer has to be outside with no grass or items near the site. Also, make sure pets and animals are safely inside before placing the turkey inside the fryer.

Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department said to make sure you have a fire extinguisher on hand. “What we don’t want to do with grease is we don’t want to throw water on it because we’re only going to spread the fire. A lot of the time this happens,” said Oliva.

Another safety tip fire officials shared is to make certain the turkey is completely dry before the frying process starts.

