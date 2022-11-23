Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young Laredoan is making her mark as Laredo’s first international child model.

Kyle Martinez has been modeling after she made her big debut at the Laredo Fashion Show.

The fourth-grade student Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary student continued modeling and was even invited to take part in the New York Fashion Show.

Kylie was also invited to the Paris Fashion show.

She also has plans to do a show in Milan, Italy.

