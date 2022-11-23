Shop Local
Laredo Police offering ‘safe exchange’ zones

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The holiday season is here and with that comes online shopping.

The Laredo Police Department wants everyone to have safe transactions. This is why they remind the community of ‘safe exchange’ zones. These are areas around the city that have surveillance cameras.

This helps both the seller and the buyer have a safe encounter, especially when you meet with someone unknown. The ‘safe exchange’ zones are at the Laredo Police Department, the Laredo Fire Department on Del Mar Boulevard, and Laredo City Hall.

