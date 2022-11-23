LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning we continue to wake up to rain and cool temperatures in the low 50s this morning .

Patchy fog will be possible today through tomorrow morning.

Not much of a change for today cloudy ,cool and light rain a high 56.

Cloudy night and calm northerly winds with rain continuing a low of 56.

Thanksgiving day morning fog to mostly cloudy skies a high of 72.

A cold front will move across the region in the evening hours leaving highs in the 70s for the weekend with mostly sunny skies .

Have a great day.

